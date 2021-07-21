Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Summary

Pluripotent stem cells are embryonic stem cells that have the potential to form all adult cell types and help in repairing of damaged tissues in the human body. An induced pluripotent stem cells, or iPSCs, are taken from any tissue (usually skin or blood) from a child or an adult and is genetically modified to behave like pluripotent stem cells or embryonic stem cells.

iPSCs market is in emerging state mainly due to its ability to make any cell or tissue the body might need to encounter wide range of diseases like diabetes, spinal cord injury, leukaemia or heart disease, these cells can potentially be customized to provide a perfect genetic match for any patient.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Fujifilm Holding Corporation

Astellas Pharma

Fate Therapeutics

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

ViaCyte

Celgene Corporation

Aastrom Biosciences

Acelity Holdings

StemCells

Japan Tissue Engineering

Organogenesis

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hepatocytes

Fibroblasts

Keratinocytes

Amniotic Cells

Others

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Academic Research

Drug Development And Discovery

Toxicity Screening

Regenerative Medicine

