Global Organic Rice Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025
In this report, the Global Organic Rice market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Organic Rice market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Organic farming is defined as a production system which largely excludes or avoids the use of fertilizers, pesticides, growth regulators, preservatives and livestock feed additives and totally rely on crop residues, animal manures, legumes, green manures, off-farm wastes, mechanical cultivation, mineral nutrient bearing rocks and biological pest control to maintain soil health, supply plant nutrients and minimize insects, weeds and other pests.
The Organic Rice industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.
Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in China and Southeast Asia. China and India market has low export percentage, but market such as Thailand, the organic rice market are dominated by Export, the players in the Thailand market prefer export its product to Europe, USA etc. The key consumption markets locate at China domestic and developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 13.3%, while EU with 14.1%.
We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.
This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Organic Rice, presents the global Organic Rice market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Organic Rice capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.
In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Organic Rice by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.
This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
Doguet’s Rice
Randall Organic
Sanjeevani Organics
Riceselect
Texas Best Organics
STC Group
Yinchuan
Urmatt
Vien Phu
SUNRISE Foodstuff JSC
Foodtech Solutions
Beidahuang
Yanbiangaoli
Jinjian
Huichun Filed Rice
Dingxiang
Heilongjiang Taifeng
Heilongjiang Julong
C.P. Group
Market Segment by Product Type
Polished Glutinous Rice(Sticky Rice)
Indica(long-shaped Rice)
Polished Round-grained Rice
Market Segment by Application
Direct Edible
Deep Processing
Key Regions split in this report:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Organic Rice status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Organic Rice manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Organic Rice are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
