Global Organic Rice Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

Global Organic Rice market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Organic farming is defined as a production system which largely excludes or avoids the use of fertilizers, pesticides, growth regulators, preservatives and livestock feed additives and totally rely on crop residues, animal manures, legumes, green manures, off-farm wastes, mechanical cultivation, mineral nutrient bearing rocks and biological pest control to maintain soil health, supply plant nutrients and minimize insects, weeds and other pests.

The Organic Rice industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in China and Southeast Asia. China and India market has low export percentage, but market such as Thailand, the organic rice market are dominated by Export, the players in the Thailand market prefer export its product to Europe, USA etc. The key consumption markets locate at China domestic and developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 13.3%, while EU with 14.1%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The Organic Rice market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Organic Rice.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Organic Rice, presents the global Organic Rice market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Organic Rice capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Organic Rice by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Doguet’s Rice

Randall Organic

Sanjeevani Organics

Riceselect

Texas Best Organics

STC Group

Yinchuan

Urmatt

Vien Phu

SUNRISE Foodstuff JSC

Foodtech Solutions

Beidahuang

Yanbiangaoli

Jinjian

Huichun Filed Rice

Dingxiang

Heilongjiang Taifeng

Heilongjiang Julong

C.P. Group

Market Segment by Product Type

Polished Glutinous Rice(Sticky Rice)

Indica(long-shaped Rice)

Polished Round-grained Rice

Market Segment by Application

Direct Edible

Deep Processing

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Organic Rice status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Organic Rice manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Organic Rice are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

