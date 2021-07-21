Global Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
In this report, the Global Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry market by product and Application/end industries.
The Global Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry market size was 157.3 million USD in 2018 and it will be 690.4 million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 23.53% from 2018 to 2025.
The major players in global Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry market include
Porphyrio
AGCO Corporation
Proagrica (RELX Group)
Nedap
Maximus Ag Technologies
CTB, Inc.
Ro-Main
Farmcontrol
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with market size and growth of Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry for these regions, from 2014 to 2025 (forecast), covering
Americas
EMEA
APAC
On the basis of product types, the Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry market is primarily split into
Pigs Precision Agriculture
Poultry Precision Agriculture
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Farms
Agricultural Cooperatives
Others
