Global Silage Inoculants & Enzymes Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Silage Inoculants & Enzymes market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Silage Inoculants & Enzymes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Silage inoculants are additives containing anaerobic lactic acid bacteria (LAB) that are used to manipulate and enhance fermentation in haylage (alfalfa, grass, cereal) and corn silage. A more efficient fermentation is the desired result.

Silage inoculants consist of bacteria which are used to dominate the fermentation of the silage and further aid in better crop preservation. A good silage inoculant helps in faster and more efficient fermentation. It further results in less energy and dry matter loss and better animal performance. Inoculants can decrease the silage shrink, increase silage quality, and result in the enhancement in the efficiency of milk or meat production.

Enzymes are a cost effective supplement to be considered when used in combination with a quality silage inoculant. Enzymes help insure the lactic acid bacteria responsible for pH drop, have an adequate supply of sugars plus enzymes may help improve subsequent fiber digestion at feed out.

Americas is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 41.4% in 2018. Following Americas, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 24.7% in 2018. The growing industrialization in livestock industry, unpredictable weather leading to more damaged crops and increased awareness among the farmers are the reasons driving the Asia-Pacific silage innoculants market.

The Silage Inoculants & Enzymes market was valued at 481 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 639.8 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Silage Inoculants & Enzymes.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Silage Inoculants & Enzymes, presents the global Silage Inoculants & Enzymes market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Silage Inoculants & Enzymes capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Silage Inoculants & Enzymes by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Archer Daniels Midland

Chr. Hansen

Du Pont

Kemin Industries

Addcon Group

Volac International

Agri-King

Biomin Holding

Lallemand

Schaumann Bioenergy

Cargill

Market Segment by Product Type

Heterofermentative

Homofermentative

Market Segment by Application

Corn

Sorghum

Alfalfa

Other

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Silage Inoculants & Enzymes status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Silage Inoculants & Enzymes manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Silage Inoculants & Enzymes are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

