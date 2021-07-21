Heavy-Duty Trucks Market Projected to Register 5.6% CAGR to 2026 | Industry Analysis and Forecast Report with Key Players – AB Volvo, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, Isuzu Motors, Ashok Leyland, Dongfeng Motor Company

According to Publisher, the Global Heavy Duty Trucks Market is growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2026. Factors such as rising demand for freight transportation, increasing international and domestic trading activities and growth in logistics and construction sector drive the market growth. However, strict regulations and standards pertaining to carbon emissions are restricting market growth.

Heavy duty trucks constitute an essential part of the trucking industry. Heavy duty trucks throughout the world are responsible for the majority of freight movement over land and are vital tools in the construction, manufacturing, transportation and warehousing industries. These trucks are chiefly important to the construction industry, as dump trucks and concrete mixers are necessary to move large amounts of rocks, dirt, concrete and other building materials used in construction.

Get PDF sample copy:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00019214



Companies Covered in this Report are:

Ford Motor Company

Tata Motors

Isuzu Motors

Volkswagen

Ashok Leyland

Volvo

Kenworth

Scania AB

MAN SE

China National Heavy Duty Group

Peterbilt

Freightliner

Paccar

Navistar

Oshkosh Corporation

Based on fuel, the diesel segment registered considerable share due to By Geography, China leads the global heavy duty truck sales, amongst the various other regions. The fast pace of industrialization in China is stimulating the production and sales of heavy duty truck market.

Fuels Covered:

– Gasoline

– Diesel

– Hybrid Electric Vehicle

– Natural gas

Class Covered:

– Class 5

– Class 6

– Class 7

– Class 8

– Class 9

Types Covered:

– HD trucks from 3.5 to 16 tonnes

– HD trucks over 16 tonnes

Product Types Covered:

– Complete Vehicle

– Incomplete Vehicle

– Semitrailer Tractor

Technologies Covered:

– Semi-Automatic

– Manual

Applications Covered:

– Agriculture

– Freight Market

– Mining

– Construction

– Real Estate Development

– Logistics

– Construction

– Defense

– Other Applications

End Users Covered:

– Dump Trucks

– Garbage Trucks

– Log Carriers

– Mobile Cranes

– Concrete Transport Trucks (Cement Mixer)

– Refrigerator Trucks

– Tractor Units

– Tank Trucks

– Other End Users

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

To Purchase This report details at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00019214

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876