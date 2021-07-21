Hemodialysis Machines Market Overview and Scope by 2025

Hemodialysis Machines Market to reach USD 3.19 billion by 2025.Hemodialysis Machines Market valued approximately USD 2.2 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.62% over the forecast period 2018-2025. A rise in the number of patients of renal diseases and requirement of kidneys to transplant are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Hemodialysis Machines Market. Additionally, technical developments and launch of new products are other essential factors propelling the demand for the machines. As the demand for hemodialysis machines is growing rapidly, the manufacturers are investing in research and development in order to innovate machines which are less expensive and user-friendly, which is likely to boost the market in the near future. However, issues such as product recall & risks and complications involved in dialysis restrict the market growth.

Hemodialysis, also called artificial kidney, is basically a treatment which is required when there is a critical disturbance in the kidney function. In hemodialysis, the blood is filtered mechanically and extra amount of toxins and fluids are separated from the blood in case kidneys are unable to work properly. In hemodialysis treatment process, the blood is carried out of the body for filtering and returned by a hemodialysis machine using a dialyzer. With the growth in the geriatric population, the problems of the renal diseases in aged people has also increased due to which the market for hemodialysis machines is growing. Moreover, the rising preference of patients toward dialysis instead of renal transplants is further anticipated to fuel the market over the forecast period.

Based on treatment procedures, the hemodialysis is categorized into continuous hemodialysis and intermittent hemodialysis treatment.

For hemodialysis, vascular access is needed for blood to flow out of the body to be filtered and pumped by a hemodialysis machine through a dialyzer. Hemodialysis can be performed in an in-center facility or at home.

The regional analysis of Hemodialysis Machines Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Hemodialysis Machines Market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Hemodialysis Machines market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Hemodialysis Machines Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Hemodialysis Machines Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Hemodialysis Machines Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Single Pump Hemodialysis Machines

Double Pump Hemodialysis Machines

By End User:

Hemodialysis Machine

Hemodiafiltration Machine

Bedside hemodiafiltration Machine

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The leading Market players mainly include-

• Fresenius

• Nikkiso

• Diaverum?Gambro?

• Asahi Kasei

• Nipro

• B.Braum

• Nxstage

• Toray

• Bellco

• Allmed

• WEGO

• JMS

• Shanwaishan

• Jihua

• NxStage Medical

Target Audience of the Hemodialysis Machines Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

