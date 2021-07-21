Land Mobile Radio System Market by Type(Mobile LMR System, Portable LMR System), Technology(Analog LMR System, Digital LMR System), End User(Defense and Public Safety, Commercial, Transportation, Construction) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022
Land mobile radio (LMR), or private land mobile radio, or public land mobile radio system offers seamless and mission critical voice communication and data services. A LMR system comprises of a radio base, mobile, and associated control and fixed relay stations intended to provide LMR communication service over an area of operation. LMR systems are majorly used by emergency responders, military organizations, public safety agencies, and law enforcers to support effective communication through voice and data services. Public safety personnel use LMR systems for ensuring public safety, and delivering secure and mission-critical voice communications during emergency situations. The use of LMR systems has increased tremendously in the commercial sector due to increasing adoption by small and medium enterprises in manufacturing and retail sectors.
The global land mobile radio system market has witnessed significant growth in the recent years, due to the increasing significance of efficient mission-critical communication operations in the defense and public safety sector. The availability of affordable and highly efficient LMR systems has increased the acceptance of effective communication technologies among small and medium-sized enterprises. Increase in occurrence of natural disasters and terrorist activities has further supplemented the adoption of LMR systems by emergency responders. There has been a transition from conventional analog LMR systems to complex digital LMR systems incorporating trunking features. These advanced digital LMR systems offer rapid voice call-setup, high-quality audio, group calling capabilities, and priority access to consumers. These features improve reliability, security, interoperability, and spectral efficiency. Users are increasingly switching towards digital technologies due to high quality coverage, low power consumption, log display, integration of customized software applications, and availability of data services. The growing requirement to share voice, video, or location-based data during natural disasters or other emergency situations further supplements the growth of the land mobile radio system market. Increasing demand from commercial industries such as manufacturing, transportation, construction, healthcare, hospitality, and others in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are anticipated to provide numerous growth opportunities for the land mobile radio system market. Increasing investments by governments across the world for improvement of telecommunication infrastructure and the increasing need to deliver high quality telecommunication services to consumers provides growth opportunities for this market.
The global land mobile radio system market is segmented into type, technology, end user, and region. Based on type, the land mobile radio system industry is divided into mobile, and portable. Based on technology, the market is divided into analog, and digital. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into defense and public safety, commercial, transportation, construction, and others. The market is segmented based on region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global land mobile radio system market to identify the potential investment pockets.
It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the global land mobile radio system market from 2016 to 2022 to understand the prevailing opportunities and investment pockets.
The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their detailed impact analyses have been elucidated.
Porters Five Forces model analysis illustrates the impact of factors such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, strength of the buyers, and strength of suppliers on the land mobile radio system industry growth.
The quantitative analysis of the global land mobile radio system market size from 2014 to 2022 is provided in the report to elaborate the market potential.
Land Mobile Radio System Market Key Segments:
The land mobile radio system market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, end user, and geography.
BY TYPE
Mobile LMR System
Portable LMR System
BY TECHNOLOGY
Analog LMR System
Digital LMR System
BY END USER
Defense and Public Safety
Commercial
Transportation
Construction
Others
BY GEOGRAPHY
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
Airbus DS Communications
Motorola Solutions Inc.
Harris Corporation
Thales Group S.A.,
JVC Kenwood Corporation
Raytheon Company
Cassadian Communications, Inc.
Cartel Communication Systems
TE Connectivity Ltd
RELM Wireless Corporation
OTHER COMPANIES MENTIONED IN THE REPORT:
KT Telecom, SK Telecom, Samsung Group, Nokia Corporation, Telstra Corporation Limited, Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson, Agilent Technologies.
