Neurological Biomaarkers Market for Alzheimers and Parkinsons Diseases – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

The neurological biomarkers market for Alzheimers disease generated a revenue of $2,636.7 million in 2017, registering a CAGR of 11.1% from 2018 to 2025. On the other hand, neurological biomarkers market for Parkinsons disease is expected to reach $2,457.4 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.0%. Alzheimers is included under dementia-associated conditions, and patients suffering from Alzheimers face short-term memory loss, cognitive issues, and issues regarding behavior. In addition, Alzheimer is considered to be the most common form of dementia, and is known to account for the majority of the total dementia cases across the globe.

On the contrary, Parkinsons disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disorder across the globe. Patients suffering from Parkinsons disease face progressive deterioration of motor function that occurs over a period of time due to the loss of brain cells that produce dopamine. In-spite of being the second most common neurodegenerative disorder (after Alzheimers), the market for this disease is relatively small, as the definite cause and treatment is unknown. This has opened up new avenues for the use neurological biomarkers. The neurological biomarkers market for Alzheimers and Parkinsons diseases is studied across the U.S., EU5, rest of Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW).

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the neurological biomarkers market, with current trends and future estimations regarding Alzheimers and Parkinsons.

A quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025 is discussed to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Strategies recorded by the key players are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Porters Five Forces model is expected to interpret the bargaining power of suppliers & buyers, threat of new entrants & substitutes, and competition among the key players.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Region

U.S.

EU5

Rest of Europe

China

Asia-Pacific

Row

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Abbott Laboratories

Myriad RBM

Proteome Sciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Athena Diagnostics

Immunarray Pvt. Ltd.

Quanterix Corporation

Diagenic ASA

Psynova Neurotech

Bio-Rad Laboratories

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Qiagen

AbaStar MDx

Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Abiant

Alseres Pharmaceuticals

Athena Diagnostics

Banyan Biomarkers

ProteoSys AG

