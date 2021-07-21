Plasma Lighting Market Outlook 2019 : Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details and Forecast Up To 2027 | Gavita International B.V. , Green de Corp , Griffin and Ray , Hive Lighting

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The plasma lightings are a type of gas discharge lamps that are energized by radio frequency power. The rise in the infrastructural development and growing markets for energy-efficient lightings has provided a significant boost to the plasma lighting market. High adoption of lights for cultivation across the globe with the demand for horticulture plasma lighting creates a favorable landscape for the market players in the forecast period.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The plasma lighting market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of infrastructure in emerging economies coupled with increasing demand for energy-efficient and durable lights. The rising number of indoor farms equipped with plasma lighting is further likely to augment market growth. However, high initial costs may hamper the growth of the plasma lighting market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the growing adoption of LEP lights in the marine application is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the plasma lighting market players in the coming years.

Check Sample Copy of this Report- https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00019653

Top Key Players of this Report

1. Ampleon Netherlands B.V.

2. Ceravision Limited

3. Gavita International B.V.

4. Green de Corp

5. Griffin and Ray Inc

6. Hive Lighting Inc.

7. Ka Shui International Holdings Ltd.

8. LHV ENERGY Co., Ltd.

9. Pandora Green S.p.A.

10. pinkRF

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Plasma Lighting Market Analysis to 2027 ” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of plasma lighting market with detailed market segmentation by component, wattage, application, and geography. The global plasma lighting market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading plasma lighting market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global plasma lighting market is segmented on the basis of component, wattage, and application. Based on component, the market is segmented as lightron, waveguide, cavity resonator, and bulb assembly. On the basis of the wattage, the market is segmented as 300W, – 00W, and 1000W. The market on the basis of the application is classified as industrial, roadways, streets, and tunnels, sports & entertainment, horticulture, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global plasma lighting market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 201- to 202- with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The plasma lighting market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Purchase Complete Report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00019653

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. PLASMA LIGHTING MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. PLASMA LIGHTING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. PLASMA LIGHTING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. PLASMA LIGHTING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT

8. PLASMA LIGHTING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – WATTAGE

9. PLASMA LIGHTING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

10. PLASMA LIGHTING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. PLASMA LIGHTING MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876