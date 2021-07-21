WESTERN MARKET RESEARCH(WMR)

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market by Product (Handheld Instruments [Forceps & Spatulas, Retractors, Dilators, Graspers, Sutures, Visualizing Scopes, Auxiliary Instruments {Clamps, Staplers, Cannulas, and Closure Devices}, Cutter Instruments {Trocars, Rasps, and Others}, and Others], Electrosurgical Instruments [Electrosurgical Generators, Electrosurgical Instruments & Accessories, and Electrocautery Devices], Guiding Devices [Guiding Catheters and Guidewires], and Inflation Systems [Balloons Dilators & Inflators and Insufflators & Insufflator Needles], Application (Neurosurgery, Cosmetic Surgery, Urology, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Cardiovascular, Orthopedic Surgery, Laparoscopy, and Other Applications), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Clinics, and Research Institutes) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Minimally invasive surgery is performed through small incisions made in the skin. An endoscope is passed through one of the incisions and the image is projected on the screen in the operating room, which assists surgeons to obtain a clear view of the surgical area. Increase in surgeries performed among the geriatric population, advantages of minimally invasive surgeries over traditional open surgeries, and increase in incidence of diseases, such as cardiac disorders, drive the market growth. In addition, rapid technological advancements, increase in awareness of the population, and demand for minimally invasive procedures fuel this growth. However, inadequate quality assurance regarding performance and inappropriate sterilization procedures are expected to restrain the market growth. The global minimally invasive surgical instruments market accounted for $29,444 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $52,797 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2017 to 2023.

The market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and geography. By product, it is categorized into handheld instruments, electrosurgical instruments, guiding devices, and inflation systems. Applications covered in the study include neurosurgery, cosmetic surgery, urology, obstetrics & gynecology, ophthalmology, cardiovascular, orthopedic surgery, laparoscopy, and other applications. Based on end user, the market is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical clinics, and research institutes. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global minimally invasive surgical instruments market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

The report offers a quantitative analysis to assist the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of different segments facilitates to determine various products available in the market.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to predict the competitive market outlook.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Handheld Instruments

Forceps & Spatulas

Retractors

Dilators

Graspers

Sutures

Visualizing Scopes

Auxiliary Instruments

Clamps

Staplers

Cannulas

Closure Devices

Cutter Instruments

Trocars

Rasps

Others (Scissors, Dissectors, and Blades)

Others (Suction Tubes, Vessel Sealing, and Needle Holders)

Electrosurgical Instruments

Electrosurgical Generators

Electrosurgical Instruments & Accessories

Electrocautery Devices

Guiding Devices

Guiding Catheters

Guidewires

Inflation Systems

Balloons Dilators & Inflators

Insufflators & Insufflator Needles

By Application

Neurosurgery

Cosmetic Surgery

Urology

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Ophthalmology

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic Surgery

Laparoscopy

Others (ENT/Respiratory, Dental, and Pediatric Surgeries)

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Clinics

Research Institutes

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

List of players profiled in the report

Medtronic PLC

Ethicon, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Conmed Corporation

Applied Medical Resources Corporation

Hoya Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

List of other players (These companies are not profiled in the report and same can be included on demand)

Aesculap, Inc.

Microline Surgical

Boston Scientific Corporation

KLS martin Group

Alcon Laboratories Inc.

Ask for a SAMPLE and BUY NOW @

https://westernmarketresearch.com/product-details.php?pid=2240

For More info.

Contact.

Raj C (Marketing & Sales)

https://www.linkedin.com/company/western-market-research/?originalSubdomain=in

WESTERN MARKET RESEARCH

Office No.6, CN7, Survey No. 94-95

Pune, Maharashtra, India.

Email- [email protected]

Phone No (US). +1315-359-4245

Phone No (IN) +91 7757044254

https://westernmarketresearch.com