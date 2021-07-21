Surgical Instruments Market by Product (Handheld Instruments [Forceps & Spatulas, Retractors, Dilators, Graspers, Sutures, Visualizing Scopes, Auxiliary Instruments {Clamps, Staplers, Cannulas, and Closure Devices}, Cutter Instruments- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023
Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market by Product (Handheld Instruments [Forceps & Spatulas, Retractors, Dilators, Graspers, Sutures, Visualizing Scopes, Auxiliary Instruments {Clamps, Staplers, Cannulas, and Closure Devices}, Cutter Instruments {Trocars, Rasps, and Others}, and Others], Electrosurgical Instruments [Electrosurgical Generators, Electrosurgical Instruments & Accessories, and Electrocautery Devices], Guiding Devices [Guiding Catheters and Guidewires], and Inflation Systems [Balloons Dilators & Inflators and Insufflators & Insufflator Needles], Application (Neurosurgery, Cosmetic Surgery, Urology, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Cardiovascular, Orthopedic Surgery, Laparoscopy, and Other Applications), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Clinics, and Research Institutes) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023
Minimally invasive surgery is performed through small incisions made in the skin. An endoscope is passed through one of the incisions and the image is projected on the screen in the operating room, which assists surgeons to obtain a clear view of the surgical area. Increase in surgeries performed among the geriatric population, advantages of minimally invasive surgeries over traditional open surgeries, and increase in incidence of diseases, such as cardiac disorders, drive the market growth. In addition, rapid technological advancements, increase in awareness of the population, and demand for minimally invasive procedures fuel this growth. However, inadequate quality assurance regarding performance and inappropriate sterilization procedures are expected to restrain the market growth. The global minimally invasive surgical instruments market accounted for $29,444 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $52,797 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2017 to 2023.
The market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and geography. By product, it is categorized into handheld instruments, electrosurgical instruments, guiding devices, and inflation systems. Applications covered in the study include neurosurgery, cosmetic surgery, urology, obstetrics & gynecology, ophthalmology, cardiovascular, orthopedic surgery, laparoscopy, and other applications. Based on end user, the market is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical clinics, and research institutes. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
By Product
Handheld Instruments
Forceps & Spatulas
Retractors
Dilators
Graspers
Sutures
Visualizing Scopes
Auxiliary Instruments
Clamps
Staplers
Cannulas
Closure Devices
Cutter Instruments
Trocars
Rasps
Others (Scissors, Dissectors, and Blades)
Others (Suction Tubes, Vessel Sealing, and Needle Holders)
Electrosurgical Instruments
Electrosurgical Generators
Electrosurgical Instruments & Accessories
Electrocautery Devices
Guiding Devices
Guiding Catheters
Guidewires
Inflation Systems
Balloons Dilators & Inflators
Insufflators & Insufflator Needles
By Application
Neurosurgery
Cosmetic Surgery
Urology
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Ophthalmology
Cardiovascular
Orthopedic Surgery
Laparoscopy
Others (ENT/Respiratory, Dental, and Pediatric Surgeries)
By End User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Clinics
Research Institutes
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
List of players profiled in the report
Medtronic PLC
Ethicon, Inc.
B. Braun Melsungen Ag
Smith & Nephew PLC
Stryker Corporation
Abbott Laboratories
Conmed Corporation
Applied Medical Resources Corporation
Hoya Corporation
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
List of other players (These companies are not profiled in the report and same can be included on demand)
Aesculap, Inc.
Microline Surgical
Boston Scientific Corporation
KLS martin Group
Alcon Laboratories Inc.
