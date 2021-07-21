Unified Communication Market Global Forecast 2018-2025 | Computer Sciences Corporation, BT Group, 8×8, Inc., West Corporation, Microsoft, Corporation, Voss Solutions, Verizon Communications

Global Unified Communication Market valued approximately USD 42.51 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.9. % over the forecast.

Growing trends towards mobility and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) are some of the key factors driving the UCaaS market. Other driving forces include the growing need for operational efficiency and cost savings. need to consolidate all business communication modes such as messaging, email, and telephone into a single cohesive system is providing an impetus to industry growth. Moreover, the use of soaring number of devices and applications along with demand for high-volume messaging, call sharing, video, and meeting capabilities have significantly contributed to industry advancement.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00017683

Also, Rise in penetration of mobile Internet is expected to trigger the adoption of UC services. Other factors significantly contributing to market growth include the availability of low-cost handsets, decreased voice calling rates, and the emergence of new messaging apps. Moreover, the emergence of 5G technology is expected to provide opportunities to enterprises for integrating Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) in their businesses Organizations are rapidly deploying unified communication solutions to get a world-class infrastructure of communication.

The demand for unified communication solutions is increasing due to the cost-effective and time-efficient features of cloud; the demand by businesses segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to their requirement for cost-effective solutions.

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Computer Sciences Corporation, BT Group, 8×8, Inc., West Corporation, Microsoft, Corporation, Voss Solutions, Verizon Communications, Inc. Star2star Communications, Polycom, Inc.. & Cisco Systems Inc. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Purchase Complete Report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/BRC00017683

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876