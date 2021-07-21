WAN Edge Infrastructure Market Growth Rate, Demands, Future Scenario and Top Key Players: Fortinet, CloudGenix, Juniper Networks, Cato Networks, Cradlepoint, Silver Peak, Citrix, VMware, Cisco, Talari Networks, Teldat, Riverbed

WAN Edge Infrastructure Global Market Report 2019-2023

WAN edge infrastructure enables network connectivity from distributed enterprise locations to access resources in both private and public data centers as well as cloud (as a service). It is typically procured by senior networking leaders within an infrastructure and operations (I&O) organization. This market has evolved from traditional branch routers (often called “customer edge routers” in a Multiprotocol Label Switching [MPLS] implementation), and is undergoing dramatic change, driven by the needs of digital business transformation and the demands of line-of-business managers. The market for branch office wide-area network functionality is shifting from dedicated routing, security and WAN optimization appliances to feature-rich SD-WAN and vCPE platforms. WAN edge infrastructure now incorporates a widening set of network functions, including secure routers, firewalls, SD-WAN, WAN path control and WAN optimization, along with traditional routing functionality.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Fortinet, CloudGenix, Juniper Networks, Cato Networks, Cradlepoint, Silver Peak, Citrix, VMware, Cisco, Talari Networks, Teldat, Riverbed, Peplink, Nuage Networks (Nokia), Versa Networks

Product Type Segmentation

Cloud-based

On-premises

Industry Segmentation

BFSI

Education

Government

Telecom & IT

Table of Content:

Section 1 WAN Edge Infrastructure Product Definition

Section 2 Global WAN Edge Infrastructure Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer WAN Edge Infrastructure Business Introduction

Section 4 Global WAN Edge Infrastructure Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global WAN Edge Infrastructure Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

Section 6 Global WAN Edge Infrastructure Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

Section 7 Global WAN Edge Infrastructure Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

Section 8 WAN Edge Infrastructure Market Forecast 2018-2023

Section 9 WAN Edge Infrastructure Segmentation Product Type

Section 10 WAN Edge Infrastructure Segmentation Industry

Section 11 WAN Edge Infrastructure Cost of Production Analysis

