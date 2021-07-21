Workforce Engagement Management Market Demand and Key Players by 2024: Verint Systems, Calabrio, NICE, InVision, Aspect, Genesys., Teleopti, ZOOM International, Avaya (Verint), KnoahSoft, Noble Systems, OpenText, Monet Software

Global Workforce Engagement Management Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Workforce optimization (WFO) solutions contain complementary functions designed to improve the performance of customer engagement centers by means of optimized deployment of appropriately trained and motivated agents. These functions range from ones for recruitment and scheduling to ones for evaluation and training. By adding intelligence to each function, everything from recruitment to scheduling to training can be optimized. Key functional domains include: strategic planning, recruitment, workforce management (WFM), including intraday optimization call recording and quality management (QM), coaching and e-learning, performance management (PM), surveying – focused on capturing operational and agent performance information, interaction analytics – audio and text analytics, combined with screen analytics, emotion detection and associated operational call data.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Workforce Engagement Management market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Verint Systems, Calabrio, NICE, InVision, Aspect, Genesys., Teleopti, ZOOM International, Avaya (Verint), KnoahSoft, Noble Systems, OpenText, Monet Software, CSI, VPI, InContact

This study considers the Workforce Engagement Management value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Software

Hardware

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Education

Government

Telecom & IT

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Workforce Engagement Management market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Workforce Engagement Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Workforce Engagement Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Workforce Engagement Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Workforce Engagement Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global Workforce Engagement Management Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Workforce Engagement Management by Players

4 Workforce Engagement Management by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Workforce Engagement Management Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Verint Systems

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Workforce Engagement Management Product Offered

11.1.3 Verint Systems Workforce Engagement Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Verint Systems News

11.2 Calabrio

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Workforce Engagement Management Product Offered

11.2.3 Calabrio Workforce Engagement Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Calabrio News

11.3 NICE

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Workforce Engagement Management Product Offered

11.3.3 NICE Workforce Engagement Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 NICE News

11.4 InVision

