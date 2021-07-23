Automotive Logistics Market Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market via in-Depth Qualitative Insights by 2027

This report classifies the global Automotive Logistics Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

The report shields the development activities in the Automotive Logistics Market which includes the status of marketing channels available, and an analysis of the regional export and import. It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments.

The global automotive logistics market accounted to US$ 203.0 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 370.8 Bn by 2027.

Get Sample PDF Brochure of this Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003366/

The research thoroughly establishes critical Automotive Logistics Market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

This report contains:

• Market sizing for the global Marine Automotive Logistics Market.

• Compare major Marine Automotive Logistics providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

• Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Automotive Logistics providers

• Profiles of major Automotive Logistics providers

The Asia Pacific was the leading geographic Automotive Logistics Market, and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period.

The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making. Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.

Automotive Logistics Market Company Profiles:

• CEVA Logistics AG

• DB Schenker

• DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post AG)

• DSV A/S

• GEODIS

• KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG

• Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

• Ryder System, Inc.

• XPO Logistics, Inc.

• United Parcel Service

Strategic Insights

Market initiatives were observed as the most adopted strategy in the global automotive logistics market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below;

2019: UPS announced the largest expansion of its logistics network in Russia. As a part of expansion of its logistics network, UPS offers delivery to all postal codes of Russia, and to 600 indices in the largest cities of Russia, expedited delivery will be available, convenient for the most urgent shipments.

2018: CEVA Logistics is selected by Saraiva for expanding its distribution network across South-East Brazil. Through this venture the CEVA able to experience quick work and delivery practices to its customers across the region.

2017: Nu Skin Enterprises, seller of beauty products and nutritional supplements signed an agreement with XPO Logistics to handle their global supply chain logistics function. The agreement was first implemented in Southeast Asia.

2016: DHL opened a new South Asia hub in Singapore. The new hub has fully automated express processing system and parcel-sorting systems to boost the operational efficiency and have speedy delivery of parcels to the customers.

The autonomous vehicles segment majorly, the passenger cars is gaining substantial popularity in recent time, and several automobile manufacturers are testing autonomous trucks. The autonomous trucks would benefit the logistics companies as well as the suppliers with enhanced safety and shorter lead times. The introduction of autonomous trucks is foreseen to catalyze the industry size of the automotive logistics market.

The global automotive logistics market by type is segmented into insourcing and outsourcing. Insourcing segment dominates the automotive logistics market heavily and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. Increased quality control and control over operations achieved in the insourcing method is driving the insourcing market.

Make an Inquiry at : https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00003366/

The automotive logistics market by services is further segmented into transportation, warehousing, packaging processes, integrated service, and reverse logisticss. Transportation dominates the automotive logistics market heavily and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

Transportation is an integral part of the logistic operations and a significant contributor to the logistic expenses. The technological advancement in the system allow to deliver superior services to the clients irrespective of international or domestic.

Key Insights that the report covers:

• Key drivers, restraints, and prevailing trends

• Market size, growth rate, and opportunities

• Market share and position of the top players

• PEST Analysis of the five major regions

• Detailed SWOT analysis of top 10 companies

• Recent developments and new product launches

• Major challenges faced by the market players

The automotive logistics market by sector is segmented into passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, tire, and component. The automotive logistics market by component segment led the market in 2018 with the maximum market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The tire manufacturer faces different challenges in the supply chain, such as poor forecast mechanism and visibility, which might result in inadequate inventory management. However, rising production of vehicles and tires go hand in hand and are direct interlinked with each other.

Reasons to buy the report –

• Creating an effective position strategy

• Expert opinions on your evaluation

• Know possible barriers to entry

• Informed and strategic decision making

• Understand how first movers work

• Plan to action on future opportunities