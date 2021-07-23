Automotive Rain Sensor Market Technological Advancement and Growth Analysis with Forecast to 2022

Automotive rain sensors are devices that automatically switches on the wiper in case it senses rain drops or a splash of water on the windscreen of vehicles. These devices basically increases the safety as well as the ease of driver, because they do not require the driver to adjust the wiper placed on the windshield which ensures clear view through the windscreen. The automotive rain sensors is able to control the wiping movement of the wipers at a flexible speed when the driver switches on the system.

Rain sensors was first used about 50 years ago, but its usage currently has been widespread. Automobile manufacturers are currently trying to control the speed of the wipers automatically. Some of the techniques used by the manufacturers in the wipers involves identifying vibrations caused by raindrops falling on the windscreen along with some special characteristics like putting on special coatings that does not allow the raindrops to be formed on the windscreen. Other features include ultrasonically vibrating the windscreen in order to break up the raindrops so that they are not required to be wiped out at all.

Market Dynamics

The major drivers of the market are the improvement in technological advancements, rise in production of vehicles across the world and the increase in demand for luxury features in the vehicles. One other driver of automotive rain sensor market is the rise in usage of advanced electrical features in vehicles.Government mandates to reduce road fatalities is also a driver for the market as it compels the vehicle manufacturers to use the new systems and advanced technologies.

The major factor hampering the growth of automotive rain sensor market is the increase in cost due to the Market Segmentation

The market for Global Automotive Rain Sensor is primarily divided by three categories, they are

1) By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Two-Wheelers

Off The Road Vehicles (OTR)

2) By Operation Method

Automatic Operation

Manual Operation

3) By End User

OEM

Aftermarket

Geographic Analysis

Earlier country wise Germany was the largest market of the automotive rain sensors, owing to the increase in number of vehicles and the advancement of technology made in that country, but at the same time North America region has the overall highest market share. There is a huge increase in the number of vehicles produced and sold in Asia Pacific region which makes it the fastest growing region for this market, but at the same time as these regions have not experienced much technology advancement there is a probability of this region to not be able to gain the highest market share at the end of the forecasted period.

Key Players

There are a large number of companies that are involved in this market. Some of them are mentioned below

Bosch, Denso Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, Hella KGAA Hueck& Co. Melexis Microelectronic Systems, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, TRW, Valeo S.A., Vishay Electronics, Xenso, ZF TRW.

