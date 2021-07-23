Customer Self-Service Software Market Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths to 2025
Customer Self-Service Software Market to reach USD 18.14 billion by 2025.Customer Self-Service Software Market is valued approximately USD 5.2 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.9% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The growing need of businesses to enhance their customer experience is the major factor which is driving the growth in the Global Customer Self-Service Software Market. The growing acceptance of customer self-service software solutions by consumers to improve satisfaction level and loyalty is also boosting the growth. Additionally, the increasing presence of a huge number of customer touch points is expected to escalate the growth in the near future. Organizations are focusing to know the behavior of their customers to improve their services.
Besides this, rising implementation of automated software solution by large number of small and medium-sized businesses across the world is likely to fuel the growth of the market. Furthermore, the incorporation of customer self-service software with big data, artificial intelligence, and business intelligence is estimated to create lucrative opportunities for the global market in the coming future. However, increasing adoption of customer self-service solution may result in reduced engagement and personal interaction of companies with their consumers, which is expected to slow down the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the slow adoption rate of customer self-service tool in some of the regions and lack of consciousness among organizations about its advantages is likely to restrict the market growth.
The regional analysis of Customer Self-Service Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Customer Self-Service Software Market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Customer Self-Service Software market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Customer Self-Service Software Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Customer Self-Service Software Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Customer Self-Service Software Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The objective of the study is to define market size of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Solution
Web Self-Service
Mobile self-service
Intelligent virtual assistants
Social media & community self-service
Email management
IVR & ITR
Others
By Service
Professional Services
Managed services
By Vertical
BFSI
Manufacturing
Retail & e-commerce
Education
Media & entertainment
It & telecommunication
Healthcare & life sciences
Transportation & logistics
Utilities
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
The leading Market players mainly include-
• Microsoft Corporation
• Nuance Communications, Inc.
• Oracle Corporation
• SAP SE
• Salesforce.Com, Inc.
• Aspect Software, Inc.
• Avaya, Inc.
• BMC Software, Inc.
• Verint Systems, Inc.
• Zendesk, Inc.
• Answerdash, Inc.
• Aptean Corporation
• Creative Virtual
• Egain Corporation
• Freshdesk, Inc.
• Happyfox, Inc.
Target Audience of the Customer Self-Service Software Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
