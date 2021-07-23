Gas-Insulated Substation Market to Have A Promising Future Ahead!

Gas-Insulated Substation Market valued approximately USD 17.3 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.4% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Growing concerns regarding environmental safety and lack of sufficient land in urban areas are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Gas-Insulated Substation Market. Increasing demand for energy in developing countries due to changes in lifestyle along with growing disposable income are other factors fueling the growth of the market. Additionally, features of the gas insulated substations such as easy to install and operate, long life, low maintenance requirement and enhanced reliability over air-insulated substations has raised the demand for the gas insulated substation.

Moreover, rising need for low maintenance and small power systems is likely to boost the market. Besides this, ongoing projects such as smart city have also raised the demand for gas insulated substations due to their high efficiency and compact size. Furthermore, the substation is flexible enough to operate in extreme weather situations and harsh environments, therefore these systems can be installed in regions such as desert, which is estimated to drive the market. However, high cost associated with the gas substation than air substation and strict safety and environment standards affect the market negatively. Moreover, any internal breakdown may result in extreme damage and that may hinder the market growth.

Key areas considered for regional analysis of global digital money transfer market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Gas-Insulated Substation market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Gas-Insulated Substation Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Gas-Insulated Substation Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Gas-Insulated Substation Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading Market players mainly include-

• Hitachi

• General Electric

• ABB

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Toshiba Corporation

• Larsen & Toubro

• Siemens AG

• CG Power and Industrial Solutions

• Hyosung

• Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

• Tbea Co. Ltd.

• Elsewedy Electric

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Voltage:

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

Extra-High Voltage

By Installation:

Indoor

Outdoor

By End-User:

Power Transmission Utility

Power Distribution Utility

Power Generation Utility

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Gas-Insulated Substation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

