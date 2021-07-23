Global Captive Power Generation Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application
In this report, the Global Captive Power Generation market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Captive Power Generation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Summary
Captive power generation is the power generation unit that has been set up by an industry or individual for its personal consumption. This might comprise a power generation unit or plant set up by a cooperative society or an association of people for the generation of power mainly for the use of its members.
The prime forces of the global captive power generation market are burgeoning demand for power coupled with the prevalence of cross-subsidy charge in the cost of generation of per unit of power. Mounting demand across the globe along with growing urbanization and industrialization and an incessantly rising world population is expected to boost the adoption of captive power generation. In the near future, the global captive power generation market is expected to grow at a steady and moderate rate. It has been anticipated that the market will be mainly driven by the growing demand for power and the sky rocketing costs of electricity. The demand for captive power generation is expected to intensify over the next couple of years due to the existence of the element of cross subsidy in power tariff and rise in per unit cost of power generation.
Asia Pacific is expected to remain one of the largest markets for captive power generation in light of robust manufacturing base of aluminum, steel and copper in China and India. Expansion of petrochemical refining capacity in Middle East on account of regulatory inclination to augment manufacturing sector output to cater growing domestic demand in automotive and construction applications is expected to fuel captive power generation market in the near future. The government of Mexico announced National Infrastructure Plan (NIP) from 2014 to 2018, intended for improving construction industry growth in energy, construction and transportation sectors.
This report studies the Captive Power Generation market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Captive Power Generation in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
South America (Brazil etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)
The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include
Wartsila
GE
Welspun Group, Reliance Industries
Vedanta Resources
Essar Energy
Jindal Power & Steel
Ultratech Cement Limited
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Cogeneration
Tri-Generation
Quad-Generation
Normal
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
Others
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Captive Power Generation market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Captive Power Generation market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Captive Power Generation manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Captive Power Generation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Captive Power Generation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Captive Power Generation are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Captive Power Generation market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Raw material suppliers
Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers
Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO
Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions
Importers and exporters
Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms
Trade associations and industry bodies
End-use industries
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Further breakdown of Captive Power Generation market on basis of the key contributing countries.
Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.
