Latest Report On 2019 Fantasy Sports Market Global Analysis & 2025 Forecast Research Study

Fantasy sport is a type of online game where participants assemble imaginary or virtual teams of real players of a professional sport. These teams compete based on the statistical performance of those players’ players in actual games. This performance is converted into points that are compiled and totaled according to a roster selected by each fantasy team’s manager. These point systems can be simple enough to be manually calculated by a “league commissioner” who coordinates and manages the overall league, or points can be compiled and calculated using computers tracking actual results of the professional sport. In fantasy sports, team owners draft, trade and cut (drop) players, analogously to real sports.

America is the largest production of Fantasy Sports, the revenue market share over 58% in 2017, the second largest area in the world is Europe, and revenue market is about 14% in 2017.

In 2018, the global Fantasy Sports market size was 13900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 33200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Fantasy Sports status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fantasy Sports development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

FanDuel

DraftKings

Yahoo

ESPN

CBS

NFL Fantasy

Fox Sports Fantasy Football

MyFantasyLeague

Bovada

Sportech

Fantrax

StarsDraft

Fantasy Feud

Ballr

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fantasy Football

Fantasy Hocky

Fantasy Baseball

Fantasy Soccer

Fantasy Basketball

Fantasy Car Racing

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Individual Competition

Team Competition

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fantasy Sports status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fantasy Sports development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

