Maritime Tourism Market Outlook and Future Growth during the Forecast Period 2019-2024 | Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Lines, MSC Cruises, Genting Hong Kong, Disney Cruise, Silversea Cruises

Maritime tourism refers to those recreational activities which involve travel away from one’s place of residence and have the marine environment or inland waters/waterways as their host or focus, such as sailing, boating, yachting, cruising, nautical sports, Sea angling, Marine wildlife watching and some emerging activities like Sea kayaking, Coastal Rowing, Surfing, Windsurfing etc.

Some of the key players of Maritime Tourism Market:

Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Lines, MSC Cruises, Genting Hong Kong, Disney Cruise, Silversea Cruises (Royal), Dream Yacht Charter

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cruise Tourism

Yachting and Sailing Tourism

Other



Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Tickets Service

Onboard and Other Service

