Microservices in Healthcare Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2018-2025

Global Microservices in Healthcare Market to reach USD 506.8 million by 2025.Global Microservices in Healthcare Market valued approximately USD 106.7 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Microservices in Healthcare is developing and expanding at a significant pace. In the current scenario, many benefits of microservices help in reducing the complexity of process & necessity of enhanced functionality of healthcare services are paving the way to the significant expansion of the global microservices in healthcare market. The constant adoption of advanced technology along with surging dependency on cloud-based services for process management are some of the key factors which are propelling the development & growth of the global microservices in healthcare market.

On the basis of segmentation, The Microservices in Healthcare market is segmented into Deployment Model, Component and End Users. The Component segment is classified into Platforms and Services. The Platform segment is anticipated to account for the dominant share considering the development and growth of microservices in Healthcare market. This dominance could be attributed to escalating need for cloud microservice for assembling function at a very granular level for the precise & effective system optimization & integration. Based On Deployment Model, The market is classified into On-Premise Model and Cloud Based Model. The Cloud based Model segment is anticipated to hold the dominant share of the microservices in Healthcare sector in 2018. The Cloud Based microservices are sold on the basis of subscriptions that ranges beginning from one month to multiple years. They do not require any setup charges due to which many number of healthcare payers, organizations and providers are opting for cloud based organizations.

Moreover, on the basis of end user, the microservices in healthcare market is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, clinical laboratories and life science organizations. The healthcare providers segment is anticipated to hold the dominant share owing to rising government initiatives which help the providers in gaining incentives considering the adoption of electronic health records & the implementation of connectivity solutions and integration fueling the adoption of microservices architecture solutions among the healthcare providers.

The regional analysis of Global Microservices in Healthcare Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America region is anticipated to hold the dominant share considering the development and growth of microservices in healthcare market. The largest share of North America region considering the global microservices in healthcare market is owing to the rising focus on refining the overall efficiency of healthcare organizations along with greater product and service availability in the North America.

The leading market players mainly include-

Amazon Web Services, Inc

CA Technologies

Microsoft Corporation

SalesForce.com, Inc

Infosys

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Syntel

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Platforms

Services

By Deployment Model:

Cloud Based Model

On-Premise Model

By End User:

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Life Science Organizations

Clinical Laboratories

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Microservices in Healthcare Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

