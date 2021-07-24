Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Market Analysis 2019 | Top Players– DEMATIC – KION GROUP, Toyota Industries, JBT, Murata Machinery, Oceaneering International, BA SystÃ¨mes, Addverb

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) are driverless material handling vehicles that are widely utilized for moving materials around the factories or warehouses. These automated guided vehicles are controlled through advanced software assimilated on each individual automated guided vehicle that allows for navigating and controlling the vehicle. The central system software takes care of the intelligent assignment and management of transport orders to the AGVs and also takes care of the traffic control of the AGV fleet.

Growing demand for automation across various industries, rising adoption of on-cloud warehouse management system solutions, and globalization of supply chain networks are the key factors boosting the growth of AGV software market. Moreover, assimilation of advanced features such as industry 4.0, big data analytics, industrial internet of things (IIoT), and cloud computing is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for AGV software market in the forecast period. However, high initial costs associated with software deployment is expected to hamper the market growth.

Key players profiled in the report include DEMATIC – KION GROUP AG, Toyota Industries Corporation, JBT Corporation, Murata Machinery, Ltd., Oceaneering International, Inc., BA SystÃ¨mes, Addverb Technologies, Kollmorgen, Konecranes, and GÃ¶tting KG

The “Global AGV Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the AGV software market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global AGV software market with detailed market segmentation by the offering, industry, and geography. The global AGV software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the AGV software market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global AGV software market based on the offering and industry. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall AGV software market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. AGV SOFTWARE MARKET LANDSCAPE

4. AGV SOFTWARE MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

5. AGV SOFTWARE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6. AGV SOFTWARE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – OFFERING

7. AGV SOFTWARE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY

8. AGV SOFTWARE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS Market Forecasts and Analysis – By Industry

9. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

10. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

11. AGV SOFTWARE MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. DEMATIC – KION GROUP AG

11.2. TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

11.3. JBT CORPORATION

11.4. MURATA MACHINERY, LTD.

11.5. OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.

11.6. BA SYSTÈMES

11.7. ADDVERB TECHNOLOGIES

11.8. KOLLMORGEN

11.9. KONECRANES

11.10. GÖTTING KG

12. APPENDIX

