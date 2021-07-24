Automatic Fire Sprinkler Systems Market Is Booming Worldwide Along with Key Trends through the Company Sections, Countries and Regions | Cosco Fire Protection, API Group, Tyco International, Adams Fire Protection, Heisar, VFP Fire Systems, American Fire, Viking Group, Kaufman Fire Protection Systems

An Automatic Fire Sprinkler Systems detects heat in a premises and initiates the alarm and water spray in the fire-prone area. This helps in avoiding the potential damages caused by fire and providing security to lives as well as property. The rise in awareness to safeguard the infrastructure and human life is proliferating the growth of the automatic fire sprinkler systems market. Further, increase in the developments of smart homes is projected to offer enormous growth opportunities for the market growth. The increasing government initiatives for public fire safety is steering the demand for automatic fire sprinkler systems. Some of the initiatives for fire safety include Risk Watch and National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) among others.

High initial investment of these systems is hindering the overall growth of the automatic fire sprinkler systems market. Further, the cost of installation of a basic system is over $12 per sq. ft.

Also, retrofitting a building with these systems is complicated because of stringent design regulations. However, long term benefits offered by these systems in adverse conditions creates a positive impact on the market adoption rate.

Key players profiled in the report include Cosco Fire Protection, API Group, Tyco International, Adams Fire Protection, Heisar, VFP Fire Systems, American Fire Technologies, Viking Group Inc., Kaufman Fire Protection Systems, Inc., and Grundfos

The “Global Automatic Fire Sprinkler Systems Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automatic fire sprinkler systems industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global automatic fire sprinkler systems market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user, and geography. The global automatic fire sprinkler systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the automatic fire sprinkler systems market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the automatic fire sprinkler systems industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automatic fire sprinkler systems market based on type, end-user, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall automatic fire sprinkler systems market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. AUTOMATIC FIRE SPRINKLER SYSTEMS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4. AUTOMATIC FIRE SPRINKLER SYSTEMS MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

5. AUTOMATIC FIRE SPRINKLER SYSTEMS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6. AUTOMATIC FIRE SPRINKLER SYSTEMS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 -TYPE

7. AUTOMATIC FIRE SPRINKLER SYSTEMS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END USER

8. AUTOMATIC FIRE SPRINKLER SYSTEMS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

9. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

10. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

11. AUTOMATIC FIRE SPRINKLER SYSTEMS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. COSCO FIRE PROTECTION

11.2. API GROUP

11.3. TYCO INTERNATIONAL

11.4. ADAMS FIRE PROTECTION

11.5. HEISAR

11.6. VFP FIRE SYSTEMS

11.7. AMERICAN FIRE TECHNOLOGIES

11.8. VIKING GROUP INC.

11.9. KAUFMAN FIRE PROTECTION SYSTEMS, INC.

11.10. GRUNDFOS

12. APPENDIX

