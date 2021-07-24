Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Overview, Demands and Worldwide Research Insights 2017-2025

Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market valued approximately USD 641 billion in 2016 is anticipated to reach up to USD 10.8 billion by 2025 grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 39% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The market growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for smart vehicle and increasing focus of vehicle manufacturers to enhance user experience. Moreover, automotive manufacturers are heavily investing in smart technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and LiDAR to create product differentiation.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

– Hardware

– Software

– Services

By Technology:

– Deep Learning

– Machine Learning

– Natural Language Processing (NPL)

– Market Vision

By Process:

– Signal Recognition

– Image Recognition

– Data Mining

By Application:

– Human-Machine Interface

– Semi-Autonomous Driving

– Autonomous Vehicle

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are NVIDIA Corporation, Alphabet Inc. Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Harman International Industries, Inc., Xilinx Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Tesla, Inc., Volvo Car Corporation, Audi AG

