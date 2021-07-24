Automotive Bushing Technologies Market 2019: Global Industry Top Key Players OGE Rubbers & Plastics, , Continental AG, Cooper-Standard Holdings

Global Automotive Bushing Technologies Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2027. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing investment in railway network expansion project and technological advancement are the factor for the growth of this market.

Global Automotive Bushing Technologies Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of train signalling system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Some of The Leading Players of Automotive Bushing Technologies Market :

OGE Rubbers & Plastics

Continental AG

Cooper-Standard Holdings

Federal-Mogul

Hyundai Polytech

Nolathane

Paulstra SNC

SumiRiko AVS Germany GmbH

Tenneco

Vibracoustic GmbH

Globally, the trend of urbanization is growing at an exponential growth rate. Due to this, the average disposal income of the population staying in urban cities is also increasing, allowing them to enhance their lifestyles. The number of passenger cars operated worldwide is therefore bolstering, further creating a demand for production of passenger cars to cater to the ever increasing demands. The production of vehicles has witnessed a steady growth in the post-recession era since the year 2010. Also, lowered interest rates on loans favored the much needed growth of the automobile industry.

Over the last 7 or 8 years, the passenger car production has consistently witnessed a growth close to 2% year-on-year. Major percentage of the automotive bushings are sold and distributed directly to the automotive OEMs and a small share of the bushings market remains for the after-market sales. Generally, a single passenger car consists of a dozen or a little more number of bushings integrated into it. Subsequently, driving the growth for automotive bushing technologies market in the coming years.

Automotive Bushing Technologies Market – By Type

Damper Bushings

Bump stops

Top Mounts

Suspension Arm Bushings

PT Mounts

Engine

Roll Rod

Transmission

Automotive Bushing Technologies Market – By Vehicle Segment

A/B Class

C Class

D Class

E Class

F Class

SUV (A,B,C,D)

MPV & PT

Automotive Bushing Technologies Market – By Suspension Type

McPherson

Double Wishbone

Multilink

Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA)

Reason to Purchase:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Automotive Bushing Technologies Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to components and end user.

