Automotive Steering System Market In-Depth Analysis on Size, Cost Structure, Segment, Regional outlook and Forecast 2026

Global Automotive Steering System Market is valued approximately USD 31.15 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.61% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Increasing adoption of automotive is one of the major factors responsible for high CAGR of the market. People are rapidly adopting vehicles due to surge in purchasing power which has augmented the demand for vehicles. Integration of advanced driver assistance systems in vehicles is the factor that offers growth opportunities. Also, growing inclination of consumers toward comfortable driving is contributing towards growth of global Automotive Steering System market. Further, Automotive Steering Systems offers several benefits such as smooth steering ability, better terrain performance and faster lane changes that regulates their demand across various regions. However, high cost of power steering system and higher risk of malfunction is the factor that anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are China Automotive Systems Inc., JTEKT Corporation, Nexteer Automotive, Mando Corporation, Thyssenkrupp Presta AG, Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH, Showa Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Electronic Power Steering

Hydraulic Power Steering

Electro Hydraulic Power Steering

By Application:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

LCV

HCV

The regional analysis of global Automotive Steering System market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising production units of heavy commercial vehicle and constant development in automotive sector in the region. North America contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Automotive Steering System market during the forecast period. Europe is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to presence of large number of automotive industries across the region.

