Cans Market 2019 Leading Companies- Rexam, Silgan Containers, Kian Joo Can, Independent Can and more…

Cans Market



Cans are type of metal packaging systems initially introduced in the beginning of nineteenth century, for packaging of wine, but its scope of application has now expanded into various end-use commodity packing purposes such as edible food & beverage items, chemicals, oil etc. The Western Europe and North America dominates the global cans market due its high consumption in food and beverage industry. However, these regions anticipated to register sluggish growth due to availability of alternative packaging. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at higher rate. Growth in the region is propelled by rapidly increasing consumption of end use industries.

The Asia Pacific region has been influenced by setting up of new manufacturing facilities from leading global OEMs owing to availability of raw materials at cheap prices and government initiatives to promote investment measures especially countries like South East Asian countries. Latin America, Middle East and Africa also significantly contributes to the metal cans market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Rexam PLC

Silgan Containers LLC

Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad

Independent Can Company

Trinity Holdings

Berlin Packaging Company

Crown Holdings, Inc.

SKS Bottle & Packaging, Inc.

Caira Can Company Limited

The Cary Company

Ball Corporation

Allstate Can Corporation

Can Smart(PTY) LTD

Allied Cans Limited

The global Cans market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.



Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Cans in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

Segment by Type

Steel

Aluminum

Tin

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical Industry

Personal Care and Cosmetic Products

Industrial Chemicals



Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

