Commercial Vehicle (CV) Active Power Steering Market 2019: Global Industry Exhibits Huge Growth by Top Key Players ZF Friedrichshafen AG

This market research report provides a large picture of the global “Commercial Vehicle (CV) Active Power Steering Market“, which provides forecasts and statistics on the sales side during the forecast period. This report includes detailed segmentation, full research and development history, and up-to-date narrative analysis, including news and press releases. In addition, this study explains future opportunities and sketches for key players involved in “hiking the revenue management software market.

Large number of manufacturers are shifting towards EPS because eliminating an engine-driven hydraulic pump increases gas mileage by about 1 mpg. Therefore Electric power steering segment is leading the global Commercial Vehicle (CV) active power steering market in 2015, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. However, safety is one of the prime focus in heavy commercial vehicles. Automotive manufacturers are advancing existing steering systems by integrating new safety modules in hydraulic steering systems such as active steering.

Some of The Leading Players of Commercial Vehicle (CV) Active Power Steering Market :

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

tedrive steering systems GmbH

BMW AG

Ognibene Power SPA

AB Volvo

Daimler AG

Get Sample PDF Illustration Here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000376/

Key trend which will predominantly effect the market in the coming years is advanced assistance functions of power steering. The advanced active power steering are known to be highly compatible with the advanced assistance systems and therefore in the years to come it may witness numerous improvised and novel assistance functions for steering, that presently are under development. These assistance functions when integrated with the steering systems can generate a significant improvisation in the assistance systems which can be further enhanced by the integration of steering data with the assistance functions.

Commercial Vehicles (CV) active power steering market by application is segmented into medium and heavy commercial vehicles. Majority of the commercial vehicles operating in the medium and heavy range are largely steered by hydraulic power steering. Very few MCVs use an electrified steering solution, while none of the HCVs are able to use electrified steering because of the front axle load. However, LCV`s remain the highly accepted vehicles with active steering in EPS. Heavy vehicles will observe the first implementations followed by medium vehicles.

The overall Commercial Vehicles (CV) active power steering market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Commercial Vehicles (CV) active power steering market.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Commercial Vehicle (CV) Active Power Steering Market Landscape

4 Commercial Vehicle (CV) Active Power Steering Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Commercial Vehicle (CV) Active Power Steering Market Analysis- Global

6 Commercial Vehicle (CV) Active Power Steering Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – System

7 Commercial Vehicle (CV) Active Power Steering Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Type

8 Commercial Vehicle (CV) Active Power Steering Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

9 Commercial Vehicle (CV) Active Power Steering Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Commercial Vehicle (CV) Active Power Steering Market, Key Company Profiles

13 Appendix

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

To Buy this Report, Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000376/

Reason to Purchase:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Commercial Vehicle (CV) Active Power Steering Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to components and end user.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]