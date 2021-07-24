Concentrating Solar Power Market to Witness Growth Acceleration during 2019-2023 | Key players – Abengoa Solar, Brightsource Energy, ACWA Power , Esolar, Solarreserve, Aalborg CSP

Concentrated solar power energy is generation of electricity via mirrors to concentrate the sunrays to the temperature varying between 400 and 1,000 °C. This energy is then usually employed in various applications such as heating fluid, mainly water or oil, which in turn produces steam or hot air. The steam produced is used to drive turbines connected to a generator to generate electricity. There are different types of mirror shapes and sun-tracking methods to provide useful energy, but all of them work under a same principle of driving a heat engine to generate electricity that can then be fed into the grid. Thus, concentrated solar power energy is a carbon-free source of electricity and is best suited to regions with strong radiation such as Southern Europe, Northern Africa and Middle East, South Africa, parts of India, China, Southern U.S., and Australia.

Major Key Players of the Concentrating Solar Power Market are:

Abengoa Solar, Brightsource Energy, ACWA Power , Esolar, Solarreserve, Aalborg CSP , TSK Flagsol Engineering , Alsolen , Archimede Solar Energy , Acciona Energy , Cobra Energia , Frenell , Nexans , Soltigua , Baysolar CSP , Siemens AG , Solastor

Major Types of Concentrating Solar Power covered are:

Parabolic Trough

Solar Tower

Linear Fresnel

Dish/Engine Systems

Major Applications of Concentrating Solar Power covered are:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Concentrating Solar Power Market Size

2.2 Concentrating Solar Power Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Concentrating Solar Power Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Concentrating Solar Power Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Concentrating Solar Power Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Concentrating Solar Power Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Concentrating Solar Power Sales by Product

4.2 Global Concentrating Solar Power Revenue by Product

4.3 Concentrating Solar Power Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Concentrating Solar Power Breakdown Data by End User

