Concrete Pump Market 2019: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players- Concord Concrete Pump, Junjin, Putzmeister, Schwing Stetter and more…

Concrete pump is an important part of any construction project. It is used in transferring liquid concrete by pumping it to the construction site. There are mainly three types of concrete pumps: Boom or truck mounted pump; Trailer, line, or stationary pump; Specialized usage pump. The stationary pumps segment accounted for the major shares of the concrete pump market.

Due to the Economic stimulus plan in China since 2010, the consumption of truck-mounted concrete pump grew rapidly in the beginning of 2010s, and the consumption of truck-mounted concrete pump grew to 9935 in 2011. SANY, Zoomline and Putzmeister became the leading truck-mounted concrete pump manufacturers around the world.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Concord Concrete Pumps

JUNJIN

Putzmeister

SCHWING Stetter

LIEBHERR

Ajax Fiori Engineering

Apollo Inffratech

Reinert Concrete Pumps

PCP Group

REED

Olinpump

DY Concrete Pumps

Alliance Concrete Pumps

KCP

AQUARIUS ENGINEERS

McNeilus Truck & Manufacturing

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology

This report focuses on Concrete Pump volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Concrete Pump market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Concrete Pump in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Concrete Pump manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Segment by Type

Specialized Pumps

Stationary Pumps

Truck-Mounted Pumps

Segment by Application

Line Pumps

Boom Pumps



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



