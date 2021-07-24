Conditional Access System Market Professional Survey Report 2025 – CONAX AS, Cisco Systems, Inc., Verimatrix, Inc. Nagravision SA, Viacess-Orca (Orange Group), China Digital TV, Wellav Technologies Ltd., Arris International plc.

CAS (Conditional Access System) is a program designed for content protection, furnished into a receiving device such as Set-Top Box (STB), mobile, tablet or any other smart device. CAS is specially designed to confine an unauthorized admittance to broadcast services in digital radio, television and internet services. It controls the digital content access to authorized users only, by encrypting the transmitted program and then again decrypting the same. In recent years, CAS market has seen tremendous growth in terms of adoption owing to various socio-economic and demographic changes taken place. Busy lifestyles of individuals has brought a paradigm shift in the way TV is watched. Additionally, developing economies has helped individuals to adopt premium Pay-TV services.

Continually growing digitization has steered to exponential growth in the amount of data used. This demand for viewing digital content anytime, anywhere, and on any device has led to the development of CAS. These systems directly impact the revenues earned by digital content service providers and have also opened up new revenue streams for the operators. Television and Internet services are the two major application areas of CAS, but it also has significant application in digital radio services. Television services already dominate the CAS market globally. To provide secure services via television, operators use a smart card system which is usually mounted on the set-top box devices and contains all the subscriber information. The cardless system are yet to take off in the market though they are cheaper as compared to smart card CAS.

Increasing adoption of STBs is expected to upsurge the market for smart card based solution in the near future. Several developing economies all across the globe are focusing on digitization of their already deployed local cables. Irdeto, Conax AS, Nagravision SA, and Verimatrix, Inc. are some of the key players in the CAS market, offering wide range of products, solutions and services with extended personalized services for operators. In comparison to the smart card based systems, cardless systems are yet to take off in the market though they are cheaper. For the cardless systems market to grow, advanced internet infrastructure is required that is not there in majority of countries. Cardless systems are totally dependent on IPTV systems & IP devices and hence, in developing countries their adoptions are witnessing slower growth rates.

Internet services is a platform where CAS is emerging and captivating the market, and rising awareness of device based computing is influencing the progression in this market. In terms of revenues, developed regions are expected to make most of the market with their advanced network infrastructure. However, developing countries are also expected to foresee significant growth rate in the coming years, which will then influence the internet services market, further monetizing the CAS players across the globe. Hybrid STBs are also driving the adoption of CAS across the globe. A combination of TV services and computer services offered through hybrid STB eases the process of accessing the digital media, leading to increasing entertainment spectrum on a single device. This unique feature adds much more value to the hybrid STB, leading to wider acceptance among the masses.

Key insights on the market drivers, growth rates, market shares and restraints & opportunities for market players have been detailed in the report. Major vendors in the CAS market including CONAX AS, Cisco Systems, Inc., Verimatrix, Inc. Nagravision SA, Viacess-Orca (Orange Group), China Digital TV, Wellav Technologies Ltd., Arris International plc., and Irdeto SA are profiled in the report. The profiles includes SWOT analysis, business description, and key developments of key vendors in the CAS market.

