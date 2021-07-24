Contract Logistics Market is thriving Worldwide Owing to Technological advancements

The global contract logistics market accounted for US$ 203.9 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period 2018-2025, to account for US$ 298.8 Bn by 2025.

Swift growth of manufacturing industry and their focus laid on core competencies, burgeoning needs for achieving cost efficiency, task optimizations & technological integrations pertaining to supply chain activities, and benefits in managing seasonal variations of products are projected to drive the market for contract logistics market during the forecast period.

However, regional diversities and the complex nature of the supply chain may negatively impact the market for contract logistics in the near future. Moreover, the factor such as the unprecedented growth rate of the e-commerce sector and enhanced focus on risk management in the supply chains and increasing collaborations are projected to generate remarkable growth opportunity for the industry players. These factors drive the demands for efficient service and further fuel growth of contract logistics market.

key players:

1. Deutsche Post AG

2. GEODIS

3. DB Schenker

4. Hitachi Transport System, Ltd.

5. Kuehne + Nagel International AG

6. XPO Logistics, Inc.

7. Ryder System, Inc.

8. CEVA Logistics AG

9. Neovia Logistics Services, LLC

10. UPS Supply Chain Solutions

The global contract logistics market has been segmented on the basis of type, services, and end user. On the basis of type, the contract logistics market is categorized into insourcing and outsourcing. Amongst them, insourcing is the dominant segment as many of the companies are shifting their insourcing the logistics services. On the basis of service, the market is classified into transportation, warehousing, packaging processes and solutions, distribution, production logistics, aftermarket logistics, and others. Transportation is the leading segment which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into aerospace, automotive, consumer, high-tech, industrial, pharma & healthcare, retail, and others. Amongst them, a retail segment dominated the market in 2017 with the market share of 26.8%, and it is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Contract Logistics Market Landscape

4. Contract Logistics Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5. Contract Logistics Market Analysis- Global

6. Contract Logistics Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Type

7. Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – By Service

8. Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – By End-User

9. Global Market Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Contract Logistics Market, Key Company Profiles

13. Appendix

