Electric Bike Market is Predicted to Seek Continuous Growth by 2025

Global Electric Bike Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Increasing concern regarding health & environment among consumers, rising government support and reduced cost lithium-ion batteries are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. Moreover, improving bicycle infrastructure and battery technology and changing consumer buying behavior are some factors likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market over the upcoming years. Electric Bike offer various benefits such as it is more comfortable & economical, it is easier to use, it also improves blood sugar control, it also improves aerobic fitness and so on. These benefits are also boosting the demand of Electric Bike across the world. However, high cost associated with e-bike, limited number of charging stations for e-bikes and imposed ban on use of e-bikes in some regions are the restraining factors of the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing adoption of electric bike and increasing R&D investments in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow at stable rate in the global Electric Bike market over the upcoming years. Also, North America anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to growing adoption of e-bikes for fitness and daily activities among people in the region.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Accell Group N.V., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp, Bionx International Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., and Prodeco Technologies LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

