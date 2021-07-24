Electric Utility Vehicle Market is expected to Grow at Cagr of more than 23.9% over the forecast period 2018-2025

Global Electric Utility Vehicle Market is valued approximately USD 3803.3 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.9% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Increasing industrial field expenditure, renovation and retrofitting of old technology, rising focus from automobile manufacturers and growing carbon vehicle emission are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. Moreover, government rebates and grants to promote the use of the electric utility vehicles are likely to create numerous opportunity during the forecast period. Further, electric utility vehicle is cost effective, improves grid’s stability, improves voltage fluctuation and therefore promoting the demand of electric utility vehicle across the globe. However, volatile cost of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes which is limiting the market growth of electric utility vehicle market across the globe.

Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to high matured electric vehicles and government support in terms of grants and tax rebates in the region. Europe also contributes on surging trend in the growth of global electric utility vehicle market due to escalating government focus on the adoption and utility of electric vehicles in the region. Further, North America is anticipated to exhibit stable growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising focus from automobile manufacturers in the region.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Club Car, Polaris Industries, Ligier Professional, E-Z-GO, Alke, Marshell Green Power Co. Ltd. , Taylor-Dunn, John Deere, STAR EV, and Guangdong Lvtong

This market research report administers a broad view of the Electric Utility Vehicle market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Electric Utility Vehicle market’s growth in terms of revenue.

