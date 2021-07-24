EV Charging Infrastructure Market to Grow at 36.8% CAGR to Reach US$ 95.98 Billion by 2027 Led by Key Players ABB, ABM Industries, Bosch Automotive Service, ChargePoint, Delta Electronics

The global EV Charging Infrastructure market is accounted to US$ 6.45 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 95.98 Bn by 2027.

In 2018, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in the EV Charging Infrastructure market. Europe region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the EV Charging Infrastructure market. The demand for EV Charging Infrastructure is anticipated to be robust, and will highly impact the growing environmental issues, as well as the adoption of electric vehicles globally. This trend is particularly to be witnessed in US and China, which comprises of largest electric vehicle market across the globe, accounting for over 60% of the value of global electric vehicle market share. With the constantly growing demand for charging stations, the manufacturers are increasing their production lines, investing in new and advanced technologies which is driving the EV charging infrastructure market.

The reports cover key developments in the EV Charging Infrastructure Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from EV Charging Infrastructure Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for EV Charging Infrastructure Market in the global market.

Download PDF Sample: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004786/

Some of the key players operating in the EV Charging infrastructure market are ABB Ltd., ABM Industries Incorporated, Bosch Automotive Service Solution, ChargePoint, Inc., Delta Electronics, Driivz Ltd., EVbox, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Siemens AG, and Tesla, Inc. among others.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends and restrictions of the segments and sub-segments are mentioned in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the EV Charging Infrastructure Market.

In the recent few years, EV charging infrastructure market has noticed noteworthy product innovation and partnership activity. Some of the significant deals include, in 2018 ChargePoint announced its partnership with Greenlots, to enhance the access for its customers to thousands of additional charging sites across North America with no additional cost. The partnership would strengthen the company’s presence in North America.

GLOBAL EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET SEGMENTATION

GLOBAL EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET — BY PLATFORM

Hardware

Services

GLOBAL EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET — BY HARDWARE

AC Charger

DC Charger

GLOBAL EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET — BY CHARGER TYPE

Public Charger

Private Charger

The EV Charging Infrastructure Market Report combines qualitative and quantitative analyzes that can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. The estimates and market forecasts are presented in the Global Market Report from 2018 to 2027, with 2018 being the base year and the 2018 to 2027 forecast period. The overall estimates are then broken down by sector and area. Such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America, covering the 16 main countries of the regions mentioned. The qualitative content of the geographic analysis will cover market trends in each region and country, including the main actors active in the region / country concerned, a PEST analysis of each region including political factors, economic, social and technological factors that influence the growth of the industry. Market.

Potential Benefits for Stakeholders:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the EV Charging Infrastructure Market and offers current and future trends to identify lucrative investment pockets in the market.

The report identifies the key drivers, opportunities and restraints that shape the market and provides an impact analysis for the forecast period.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers participating in this market. This would further offer a competitive advantage to stakeholders in making profitable business decisions; thus, helping them to strengthen their supplier and buyer networks.

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and highlight the profitable trends in order to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

Market estimation of geographic segments is derived from the current market scenario and expected market trends.

Inquiry for Discount: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00004786/

About Us

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

We are committed to providing highest quality research and consulting services to our customers. We help our clients understand key market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions by providing market research solutions at an affordable cost.

Contact us

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Home: https://www.theinsightpartners.com