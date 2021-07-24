Exclusive Report on Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Research, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 | Cohere Technologies, Cisco Systems, Mimosa Networks, Nokia , Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

5G fixed wireless access provides internet access to both commercial and residential users. The 5G fixed wireless access instead of fixed lines, uses wireless mobile network technology. It allows for the establishment of a rapid and reasonable broadband service.?

MARKET DYNAMICS

Demand for strong internet connectivity with lower power consumption is playing a vital role in driving the growth of 5G fixed wireless access market. Moreover, the lump sum amount of investments are made by the IT & telecommunication sector to ensure greater connectivity. This factor also helps in driving the growth of 5G fixed wireless access market. Nevertheless, an increase in demand for advanced cloud-based services is expected to benefit players operating in the 5G fixed wireless access market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report

1.Cohere Technologies, Inc.

2.Cisco Systems, Inc.

3.Mimosa Networks, Inc. (Airspan Networks Inc.)

4.Nokia Corporation

5.Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

6.Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

7.Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung)

8.Siklu

9.Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

10.Verizon Communications Inc.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the 5G fixed wireless access market with detailed market segmentation by component, application and geography. The global 5G fixed wireless access market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading 5G fixed wireless access market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global 5G fixed wireless access market is segmented on the basis of component and application. Based on component, the market is segmented into access units and customer premises equipment (CPE) devices. On the basis of application, the 5G fixed wireless access market is segmented into commercial and residential.

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. 5G FIXED WIRELESS ACCESS MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. 5G FIXED WIRELESS ACCESS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. 5G FIXED WIRELESS ACCESS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. 5G FIXED WIRELESS ACCESS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT

8. 5G FIXED WIRELESS ACCESS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

9. 5G FIXED WIRELESS ACCESS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. 5G FIXED WIRELESS ACCESS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

