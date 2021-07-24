Global Acraldehyde Development Overview 2019
In this report, the Global Acraldehyde Development Overview 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Acraldehyde Development Overview 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Acraldehyde (Acrolein) is a clear to yellowish, pungent liquid. Acraldehyde is used primarily as an intermediate component in the manufacture of chemical substances.
In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Acraldehyde production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the production of Acraldehyde is estimated to be 450037 MT.
The global Acraldehyde market is valued at 1080 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1590 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Acraldehyde volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Acraldehyde market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Evonik
Adisseo
Arkema
Dow
Daicel
Hubei Shengling Technology
Wuhan Ruiji Chemical
Hubei Jinghong Chemical
Shandong Xinglu Biological
Puyang Shenghuade Chemical
Wuhan Youji
Hubei Xinjing New Material
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Propylene Oxidation Method
Glycerol Dehydration Method
Segment by Application
Methionine
Pesticide
Glutaraldehyde
Water Treatment Agent
Others
