Global Acraldehyde Development Overview 2019

Acraldehyde (Acrolein) is a clear to yellowish, pungent liquid. Acraldehyde is used primarily as an intermediate component in the manufacture of chemical substances.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Acraldehyde production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the production of Acraldehyde is estimated to be 450037 MT.

The global Acraldehyde market is valued at 1080 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1590 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Acraldehyde volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Acraldehyde market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Evonik

Adisseo

Arkema

Dow

Daicel

Hubei Shengling Technology

Wuhan Ruiji Chemical

Hubei Jinghong Chemical

Shandong Xinglu Biological

Puyang Shenghuade Chemical

Wuhan Youji

Hubei Xinjing New Material

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Propylene Oxidation Method

Glycerol Dehydration Method

Segment by Application

Methionine

Pesticide

Glutaraldehyde

Water Treatment Agent

Others

