Global Atomized Ferrosilicon Market Share and Growth 2019
Global Atomized Ferrosilicon Market Share and Growth 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Atomized ferro silicon powder is a high-tech product. With low oxygen content, spherical particle shape, spreading and excellent fluidity characteristics, the atomized ferro silicon can not be matched or replaced by the common ferro silicon. The spherical particle ensures its proper blending in the welding flux.
Atomized Ferrosilicon industry is concentrated relatively. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Atomized Ferrosilicon industry. The main market players are M & M Alloys, Imexsar, Sinoferro, Anyang Xinchuang Metallurgy Material, DMS Powders and Westbrook Resources Ltd. The poduction of Atomized Ferrosilicon will increase to 62 K MT in 2017 from 49 K MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 5.05%.
In consumption market, China, Middle East and Africa and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these three regions occupied 71.90% of the global consumption volume in total.
The major raw materials for Atomized Ferrosilicon are iron ore or iron/steel and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Atomized Ferrosilicon. The production cost of Atomized Ferrosilicon is also an important factor which could impact the price of Atomized Ferrosilicon.
The global Atomized Ferrosilicon market is valued at 49 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 58 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Atomized Ferrosilicon volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Atomized Ferrosilicon market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
M & M Alloys
Imexsar
Sinoferro
Anyang Xinchuang Metallurgy Material
DMS Powders
Westbrook Resources Ltd
Exxaro
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Coarse Atomized FeSi
Fine Atomized FeSi
Extra Fine Atomized FeSi
Segment by Application
Metal Recycling
Mining
Welding
