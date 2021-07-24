Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019
In this report, the Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-automotive-pressure-sensors-market-overview-and-forecast-report-2019
These sensors are used in automobiles to measure pressure both above and below the atmospheric pressure. These sensors are calibrated, and compensation is provided for temperature fluctuations to maximize the accuracy of the sensors. The sensors are coated with a gel passivation layer to make them resistant to chemicals and organic fluids used in automobiles like diesel and gasoline.
ABS is estimated to be the fastest growing market for automotive pressure sensors, by application. Factors contributing to the growth of this segment include the mandates related to safety and security features.
By technology, the market for MEMS pressure sensors is estimated to experience the highest growth during the forecast period.
The global Automotive Pressure Sensors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Automotive Pressure Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Pressure Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bosch
Continental
Denso
Infineon Technologies
Sensata Technologies
Analog Devices
AVL
Delphi
Emerson Electric
Freescale (NXP Semiconductors)
Murata Manufacturing
Silicon Microstructures
STMicroelectronics
TE Connectivity
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Technology
MEMS
Strain Gauge
Ceramic
By Transduction Typ
Piezoresistive
Capacitive
Optical
Resonant
Others
Segment by Application
ABS
Airbags
Direct TPMS
Engine Control System
HVAC
Power Steering
Transmission
