Global Automotive Sensors Depth Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Automotive Sensors Depth Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive Sensors Depth Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A sensor is an electronic device that can detect changes in an environment and sending updates to the system electronically. It can identify chemical, physical, and process-based changes. Corrective action is taken based on the information send by the sensor. The number of sensors that monitor the onboard conditions in a vehicle has increased rapidly over the years. These sensors can measure many parameters such as temperature, pressure, fluid levels, speed, acceleration, and oxygen flow.
Position sensors held the largest share in the market in 2016. Crankshaft and camshaft position sensors, among others, form vital parts in the functioning of a car. The increasing production of cars will further drive the demand for position sensors.
APAC has the highest market share and is expected to witness the highest growth rate for the automotive sensors market during the forecast period.
This report focuses on Automotive Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bosch
Continental
Delphi Automotive
DENSO
Sensata Technologies
Autoliv
Bourns
CTS
Faurecia
GE Measurement & Control Solutions
Gill Sensors & Controls
Hamamatsu
Hitachi
Hyundai KEFICO
Infineon Technologies
Murata
NGK Spark Plug
NXP Semiconductors
Panasonic
ST Microelectronics
Stoneridge
Takata
Tenneco
Valeo
ZF TRW
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Pressure Sensor
Temperature Sensor
Speed Sensor
Position Sensor
O2 Sensor
NOx Sensor
Inertial Sensor
Image Sensor
Others
Segment by Application
Passenger Car
Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
