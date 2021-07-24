In this report, the Global Automotive Temperature Sensor Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive Temperature Sensor Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-automotive-temperature-sensor-market-size-study-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2025



Temperature sensors are used to measure the temperature by converting thermal energy into electrical energy. This information is then sent to the electronic control unit (ECU), which calculates appropriate algorithms based on the data to keep the vehicle running in good condition.

By product, the market for MEMS temperature sensors is estimated to experience the highest growth during the forecast period. With the development of advanced technologies, the use of advanced MEMS temperature sensors has increased. MEMS, IC sensors, and infrared temperature sensors are expected to be future technologies, due to increasing luxury vehicles around the globe and reduction of the wiring harness.

Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the automotive temperature sensor market during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe. The automotive temperature sensor market in North America is expected to witness a slower growth rate as compared to the Asia Pacific and Europe.

The global Automotive Temperature Sensor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Temperature Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Temperature Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bosch

Continental

Delphi

TE Connectivity

NXP Semiconductors

Sensata Technologies

Microchip

Analog Devices

Texas Instruments

Panasonic

TDK

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Product Type

Thermistor

Resistance Temperature Detector

Thermocouple

IC Temperature Sensor

MEMS Temperature Sensor

Infrared Sensor

By Technology

Contact

Non-Contact

Segment by Application

Engine

Transmission

HVAC

Exhaust

Thermal Seats

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-automotive-temperature-sensor-market-size-study-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com