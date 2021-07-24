Global Avionics Market Analysis & Forecast 2019
In this report, the Global Avionics Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Avionics Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The word avionics is portmanteau of aviation and electronics. Avionics comprise electromechanical elements and electronic devices, which are used for the platform operation. They include equipment for communication; cockpit display; control, monitoring, and navigation systems; and other electromechanical systems.
Based on subsystem, the flight control & management system dominates the avionics market, in terms of market size, and is expected to continue its dominance over the next five years. This segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The key factor driving the growth of flight control & management system segment is increasing requirement of real-time flight plan information sharing.
This report focuses on Avionics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Avionics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Garmin
GE
Honeywell
Rockwell Collins
Thales
United Technologies
Teledyne Technologies
L3 Technologies
Curtiss-Wright
Meggitt
Cobham
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Subsystem
Flight Control & Management System
Communication, Navigation & Surveillance Systems
Monitoring/Glass Cockpit
Electrical & Emergency Systems
Inflight Entertainment
Mission/Tactical System
By Fit
Line-fit
Retrofit
Segment by Application
Commercial
Defense
UAV
