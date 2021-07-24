In this report, the Global Avionics Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Avionics Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The word avionics is portmanteau of aviation and electronics. Avionics comprise electromechanical elements and electronic devices, which are used for the platform operation. They include equipment for communication; cockpit display; control, monitoring, and navigation systems; and other electromechanical systems.

Based on subsystem, the flight control & management system dominates the avionics market, in terms of market size, and is expected to continue its dominance over the next five years. This segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The key factor driving the growth of flight control & management system segment is increasing requirement of real-time flight plan information sharing.

The global Avionics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Avionics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Avionics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Garmin

GE

Honeywell

Rockwell Collins

Thales

United Technologies

Teledyne Technologies

L3 Technologies

Curtiss-Wright

Meggitt

Cobham

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Subsystem

Flight Control & Management System

Communication, Navigation & Surveillance Systems

Monitoring/Glass Cockpit

Electrical & Emergency Systems

Inflight Entertainment

Mission/Tactical System

By Fit

Line-fit

Retrofit

Segment by Application

Commercial

Defense

UAV

