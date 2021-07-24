Global Barium Sulfate Market Analysis & Trends to 2025
In this report, the Global Barium Sulfate Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Barium Sulfate Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Barium sulfate with the chemical formula BaSO. It is a white crystalline solid that is odorless and. It occurs as the mineral, which is the main commercial source of and materials.
The growth of the market is majorly attributed to the rapid development of the paints and coating industry of household car and electric vehicle, as well as the growing demand from small- and medium-scale enterprises in developing countries.
The China market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2022. China is expected to be the next largest consumer of the barium sulfate market. Increase in the industrial growth coupled with the civil constructions in China is expected to boost the consumption of barium Sulfate in Asia Pacific. The growing automobile industry in Asia Pacific is expected to boost the overall demand for paints and coating which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the barium Sulfate market in this region.
Some of the barium sulfate manufactured is consumed as a component of the oil well drilling fluid. Barium Sulfate is mainly used to increase the density of the fluids. Thus, the growing demand for highly purified fluids has boosted the overall growth of the barium sulfate market. Barium sulfate is widely used in the paints and coating industry. Barium Sulfate is widely used as a component for white Plastic Industry that is used in paints industry. Barium sulfate is transparent in nature and thus, it is used as filler or to modify the consistency of the paints. Thus, the growing automobile industry is expected to boost the overall growth of the paints and coatings industry which in turn is expected to boost the global demand for the barium Sulfate market. Growing construction industry is also expected to contribute to augment the overall growth of the barium Sulfate market. Barium Sulfate is widely used as plastic filler during the manufacturing of polypropylene and polystyrene.
The global Barium Sulfate market is valued at 490 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 680 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Barium Sulfate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Barium Sulfate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Shenzhou Jiaxin Chemical
Sachtleben Chemie GmbH
Redstar
Shanxi Fuhua Chem
Long Fu Group
Onmillion Nano Material
Xingtang Xuri Chemical
Hoten
Lianzhuang Technology
Cimbar
Sakai Chem
Solvay
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Precipitated Barium Sulfate (D50>0.5μm）
Ultra – fine Precipitated Barium Sulfate (D50≤0.5μm）
Segment by Application
Paints & Coating Industry
Plastic Industry
Rubber Industry
Ink Industry
Others
