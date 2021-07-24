Global Bathing Suit Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025
Bathing Suit is clothing designed to be worn by people engaging in a water-based activity or water sports, such as swimming or sun-orientated activities, such as sun bathing.In 2017, the North America was the largest market , followed by Europe, in terms of value, factors such as growth in population, increase in health awareness, and innovative product introductions propel the bathing suit market growth in these regions. Moreover, increase in participation rate of water sports and fitness among countries such as India and China at a domestic level is expected to impact the bathing suit industry across these regions.
Drivers & Constraints
Surveys and proper researches are conducted for the Bathing Suit market and assist in collaboration of studies over trends, pricing, potential growth, opportunities, and restraints. The report is analyzed deeply to gain every parameter and provides extensive coverage of new revenue pockets. This allows the Bathing Suit market to estimate and validate future approaches so that new opportunities are introduced to increase the Bathing Suit market expansion by the year 2019.
Regional Description
Regionally, the Bathing Suit market report covers the key regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The present, past, and forecast overview of Bathing Suit market is signified in this report. The regional analysis and strategies of the market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.
Method of Research
The analysis of the market is done according to the parameters mentioned in Porter’s Five Force Model. These reliable market reports have led to integrating top-down and bottom-up approaches into the research model. This allows the analysists to provide the clients with estimations of various crucial market figures which are then used for a SWOT analysis of the Bathing Suit market along with relevant insights into the global market
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Bathing Suit in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Bathing Suit manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Pentland Group
Arena
Diana Sport
Hosa
Zoke
Dolfin Swimwear
Derong Group
FEW
Wacoal
Yingfa
TNZI
Sanqi International
Gottex
American Apparel
Seafolly
Aimer
PARAH S.p.A
Seaspray
TYR Sport
Perry
NOZONE
Platypus
La Perla Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Women
Men
Boys
Girls
Segment by Application
Individual Use
Commercial Use
