Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Industry Professional Report 2019
In this report, the Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Industry Professional Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Industry Professional Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A cable modem termination system or CMTS is a piece of equipment, typically located in a cable company’s headend or hubsite, which is used to provide high speed data services, such as cable Internet or Voice over Internet Protocol, to cable subscribers. A CMTS provides many of the same functions provided by the DSLAM in a DSL system.
North America held the largest market share in 2017 and expected to grow at moderate CAGR in the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for high-speed internet and OTT services. In APAC, China accounted for the highest market share.
This report focuses on Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ARRIS International
Cisco Systems
Huawei Technologies
Casa Systems
Chongqing Jinghong
Coaxial Networks
Gainspeed
Sumavision Technologies
Vecima Networks
WISI Communications
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Integrated CMTS (I-CMTS)
Modular CMTS (M-CMTS)
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Others
