In this report, the Global Capacitive Sensor Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Capacitive Sensor Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A capacitive sensor is a proximity sensor that detects nearby objects by their effect on the electrical field created by the sensor.

The capacitive sensor market for the automotive industry is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. There is a great scope for capacitive sensors in manufacturing and supplying companies in all the nations since capacitive sensors are in high demand in all the manufacturing units of the automotive industry for almost all processing machines and other supporting functions.

The capacitive sensor market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as rising automotive sales, growing need for automatization in industries, increasing security concerns, and ongoing technological developments in consumer electronics in countries such as India, South Korea and Japan in the APAC region are expected to drive the growth of the market in this region.

Synaptics

Microchip Technology

Cypress Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments

Renesas Electronics

Infineon Technologies

Analog Devices

Cirque

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Touch Sensors

Motion Sensors

Position Sensors

Others

Consumer Electronics

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Automotive

Defense

Industrial Manufacturing

Others

