Global Carotenoids Market Insights Shared in Detailed Report 2019 till 2027

Carotenoids are the compounds naturally found in the fruits and are also responsible for the red, orange and yellow color of the fruits. It is mainly obtained from a natural and synthetic source. For commercial applications, the carotenoids are produced from synthetic sources. Carotenoids vary in concentration and proportions on the basis of source it is obtained. Carotenoids used as natural food colors include annatto, beta-carotene, paprika, lycopene, lutein, carrot oil and saffron. These compounds have good heat stability and can also handle high-pressure extraction processing. Carotenoids work best in pH above 3.5 and have good pH stability in high pH. However, carotenoids can be degraded by light, low pH, oxygen and enzymes.

Allied Biotech Corporation

BASF SE

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Cyanotech Corporation

DDW The Colour House

Divi’s Laboratories Limited

Dohler

ExcelVite Inc.

Kemin Industries, Inc.,

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

The global carotenoids market is segmented on the basis of product, source and application. On the basis of product the global carotenoids market is segmented into astaxanthin, capsanthin, lutein, beta-carotene, lycopene and others. Based on source, the global carotenoids market is bifurcated into natural and synthetic. Based on application, the global carotenoids market is catagorised into, animal feed, human food, dietary supplement and others.

