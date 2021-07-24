Global Cellular IoT Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019
In this report, the Global Cellular IoT Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cellular IoT Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Cellular IoT is a Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) radio technology standard developed to enable a wide range of devices and services to be connected using cellular telecommunications bands.
Rising demand for extended network coverage and capacity to accommodate large number of connected devices are expected to drive the market for cellular IoT. Moreover, increasing demand for end-to-security between network connected devices also contributes to the growth of cellular IoT market
The global Cellular IoT market is valued at 2010 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5110 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Cellular IoT volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cellular IoT market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Qualcomm
Gemalto
Sierra Wireless
U-Blox Holding
MediaTek
Telit Communications
Mistbase
Sequans
CommSolid
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
2G
3G
4G
LTE
NB–IoT
5G
Other
Segment by Application
Automotive & Transportation
Energy
Manufacturing
Building Automation and Smart City
Other
