In this report, the Global Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-cellulose-acetate-butyrate-cab-competition-forecast-andamp;-opportunities-2019



Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB), commonly known as butyrate, is resistant to ultraviolet rays, has a lower moisture absorption than acetate and has an extremely high impact strength.

This material is based on cellulose, being the chief constituent of cell walls of higher plants. Commercially it is made from cotton linters and wood pulp. Hence it belongs to the renewable polymers.

As an important material, cellulose acetate butyrate (CAB) has many applications. It can be used in coating industry due to its UV-resistant property. Also, it is wildly used in printing oil industry because of its performance solubility. In nail care, cellulose acetate butyrate (CAB) acts as a leveling agents.

Because of its high technical barriers, cellulose acetate butyrate (CAB) can only be produced by Eastman. In another word, Eastman is the only manufacturer in this industry. Cellulose acetate butyrate (CAB) production base is United State. Although a lot of companies are trying to produce this product in past few years, their quality cannot reach the standard. Due to Eastman’s exclusive monopoly position, sales gross margin of cellulose acetate butyrate (CAB) in Eastman was high and it was 33.06% in 2015.

The global Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) market is valued at 590 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 590 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Rotuba

Adapt Plastics

Scandia Plastics

Hydrite Chemical

Eastman Chemical

Polymer Extruded Products

Emco Industrial Plastics

UL

Elkamet

Gemini

Distrupol

Amco International

Jiangsu Ruijia Chemistry

Rugao Zhongchang Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Automotive

Coatings

Lacquers

Nail Care

Printing Inks

Segment by Application

Automotive

Coatings

Lacquers

Nail Care

Printing Inks

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-cellulose-acetate-butyrate-cab-competition-forecast-andamp;-opportunities-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com