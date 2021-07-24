Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019
In this report, the Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The chemical mechanical planarization is a critical process technology step in the semiconductor wafer fabrication process. In this process step, the top surface of the wafer is polished or planarized to create a flawless flat surface that is essential to make faster and more powerful semiconductor devices with the aid of chemical slurry & mechanical movements.
The global CMP market based on types comprises CMP equipment and CMP consumables. The different CMP consumables included in this report are slurries, pads, and pad conditioners among the others. The demand for planarization in semiconductor devices would increase with an expanding number of end-use applications such as IC manufacturing, micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), optics, compound semiconductors, and computer hard drive manufacturing. This increasing global semiconductor sales and growing economic activities in Asia-Pacific and North America is providing opportunities to the CMP equipment manufacturers and consumable suppliers. Most of the manufacturers use leading-edge and more than Moore’s technologies for semiconductors wafer fabrication. Some of the prominent semiconductor manufacturers and majority of start-ups or new entrants frequently work on smaller wafer sizes (less than 200 mm).
The global Chemical Mechanical Planarization market is valued at 3670 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 6090 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Chemical Mechanical Planarization volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chemical Mechanical Planarization market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Applied Materials
Ebara Corporation
Cabot Microelectronics
Dow Electronic Materials
Fujimi Incorporated
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
CMP Equipment
CMP Consumable
Segment by Application
IC manufacturing
MEMS & NEM
Optics
Others
